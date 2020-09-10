ADS Crude Carriers (OTCMKTS:ADCUF) Shares Gap Down to $2.01

ADS Crude Carriers Plc (OTCMKTS:ADCUF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $1.93. ADS Crude Carriers shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 43 shares traded.

Separately, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of ADS Crude Carriers in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ADS Crude Carriers Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADCUF)

ADS Crude Carriers Plc owns, charters, and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of three very large crude carriers, including ADS Page, ADS Stratus, and ADS Serenade. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

