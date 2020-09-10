Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $550.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $440.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s previous close.

ADBE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.00.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $479.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $465.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.85.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.12, for a total transaction of $234,643.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,163.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,908 shares of company stock worth $45,233,399. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,749 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $362,794,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 94.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $707,710,000 after acquiring an additional 799,163 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 70.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $806,703,000 after acquiring an additional 765,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

