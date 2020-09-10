Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $540.00 at UBS Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $450.00 to $540.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ADBE. Argus increased their price target on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Griffin Securities increased their price target on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.00.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $479.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $465.71 and its 200 day moving average is $392.85. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.67 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total value of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,078,868.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,908 shares of company stock worth $45,233,399. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

