Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.1–0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $49-50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.54 million.Accolade also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to -0.26–0.25 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,882. Accolade has a one year low of $66.82 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.51.
Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accolade will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
In other Accolade news, insider Gregory Orenstein acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Also, Director Steven A. Collins acquired 32,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,750.00.
About Accolade
