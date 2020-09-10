Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.26–0.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $193-194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.13 million.Accolade also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.25)-($0.26) EPS.
Shares of Accolade stock traded up $3.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,882. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.51. Accolade has a 1-year low of $66.82 and a 1-year high of $103.95.
Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
In other Accolade news, insider Gregory Orenstein acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Also, Director Steven A. Collins acquired 32,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,750.00.
Accolade Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.
Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.