Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.26–0.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $193-194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.13 million.Accolade also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.25)-($0.26) EPS.

Shares of Accolade stock traded up $3.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,882. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.51. Accolade has a 1-year low of $66.82 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCNO. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Accolade from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie initiated coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accolade from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.20.

In other Accolade news, insider Gregory Orenstein acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Also, Director Steven A. Collins acquired 32,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,750.00.

