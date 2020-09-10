Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Accolade stock traded up $9.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,882. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.51. Accolade has a 52-week low of $66.82 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCNO. Bank of America increased their price objective on Accolade from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins purchased 32,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,750.00. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.

