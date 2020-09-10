8,600 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,719,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,534,000 after buying an additional 1,337,833 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,809,000 after buying an additional 398,720 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,409,000 after buying an additional 328,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,918,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,327,000 after purchasing an additional 195,480 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,385,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,058,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,169. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average is $85.87.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.35.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

