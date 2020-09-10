5,447 Shares in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EHTH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in eHealth by 1,909.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 725,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,144,000 after purchasing an additional 689,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in eHealth by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,013,000 after purchasing an additional 617,529 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,050,000 after purchasing an additional 367,851 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in eHealth by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,347,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,177,000 after purchasing an additional 361,737 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,625 shares during the period.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of eHealth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.67.

In other news, CFO Derek N. Yung sold 6,088 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $652,146.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,823.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Phillip A. Morelock bought 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.29 per share, for a total transaction of $74,375.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,137.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 52,950 shares of company stock worth $3,793,496 and have sold 16,444 shares worth $1,740,769. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EHTH traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,740. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.24. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. eHealth had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

