54,449 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,449 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the second quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,810 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 63.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,134 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 33,492 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 51,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,539,077. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. UBS Group cut shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

