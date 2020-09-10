5,342 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Acquired by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 311.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,051,000 after purchasing an additional 346,578 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $3,281,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 721,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,254,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,153,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $91.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.