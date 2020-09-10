52,033 Shares in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 108.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 80.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Continental Resources from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

CLR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,045. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $40.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 3.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Continental Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Harold Hamm bought 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $20,813,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,051,443 shares of company stock valued at $101,417,211. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

