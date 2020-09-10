506,772 Shares in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 506,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.78% of GameStop at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GME. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 17.8% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period.

Get GameStop alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GME. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

GME opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $498.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.35. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.