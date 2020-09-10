3,871 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 5,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. SRB Corp now owns 3,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.33.

NYSE UHS opened at $111.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.72. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $157.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

