1,782 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,023,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 622.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 113,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,420. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

