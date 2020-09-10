17,803 Shares in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 155,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 1,046.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 718,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 655,362 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,011,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

SBS stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

