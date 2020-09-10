17,540 Shares in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Bought by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 119,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kennametal by 3.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period.

KMT opened at $31.56 on Thursday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $379.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays cut Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

