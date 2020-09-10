1,742 Shares in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,711.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RE. UBS Group raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.58.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RE opened at $213.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $294.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

