1,479 Shares in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 15.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,621,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 981.6% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 41,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $159.49 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $102.59 and a one year high of $178.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.84.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $327.90 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 22,354 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $3,359,359.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,206,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,644,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,322 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,558,518.78. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,177,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,592,420.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,528 shares of company stock valued at $32,282,265. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MORN shares. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

