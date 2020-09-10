1,426 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 659,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,975,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra raised Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.29.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $154.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $171.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

