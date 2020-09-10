11,619 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 137.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Waste Management by 210.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.45. 3,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,023. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

