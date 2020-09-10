10,480 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,480 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,819,000 after buying an additional 29,001,705 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $54,892,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $303,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,327 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,648.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,649,791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,523 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.
