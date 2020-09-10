10,480 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,480 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,819,000 after buying an additional 29,001,705 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $54,892,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $303,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,327 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,648.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,649,791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,523 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

NYSE:FCX opened at $16.14 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.