Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 390 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 390 price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZURN. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 365 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 380.59.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

