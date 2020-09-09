Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 375 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 365 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays set a CHF 385 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a CHF 375 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 388 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 380.59.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.