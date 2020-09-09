Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZFSVF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $363.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $374.03 and its 200-day moving average is $347.33. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $259.50 and a fifty-two week high of $447.60.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.