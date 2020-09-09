Zumiez (ZUMZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $694.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.71. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

