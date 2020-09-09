Zeepin (ZPT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $418.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Zeepin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Kucoin, Gate.io and HitBTC. Zeepin has a market cap of $250,956.35 and approximately $418.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00120250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00043547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00230252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.50 or 0.01682897 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000335 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00172688 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.