Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €78.30 ($92.12) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.55 ($79.47).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €73.44 ($86.40) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €67.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €53.90. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

