Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) to Hold

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unum Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products of immune system to cure cancer. The company’s program consists of ACTR087 rituximab, ACTR707 RITUXIMAB, ACTR087 SEA-BCMA which are in clinical stage. Unum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Wedbush raised shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ UMRX opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 3.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. Unum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.72.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 96.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unum Therapeutics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Unum Therapeutics worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

