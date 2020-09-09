Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to Announce -$2.05 EPS

Brokerages expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to post ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.44) and the highest is ($0.96). Cedar Fair posted earnings per share of $3.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 161.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of ($10.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.52) to ($8.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.32 million. Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FUN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 27.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.94. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $64.86.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

