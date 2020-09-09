Zacks: Brokerages Expect Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Burlington Stores reported earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $8.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.30.

In other Burlington Stores news, CFO John Crimmins sold 2,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.10, for a total value of $562,878.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,146.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total value of $395,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,078,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,161 shares of company stock worth $8,479,441 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Burlington Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BURL opened at $214.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.20 and its 200 day moving average is $189.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.35. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $250.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -167.82 and a beta of 0.65.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.