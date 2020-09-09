Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Earnings of -$1.19 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post earnings per share of ($1.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the lowest is ($1.50). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 421.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 87,373 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 754.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $94.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.65.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.