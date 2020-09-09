Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Earnings of -$1.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post earnings per share of ($1.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the lowest is ($1.50). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 421.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 87,373 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 754.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $94.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.65.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

