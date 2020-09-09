Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) to Announce $1.38 EPS

Brokerages predict that American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) will announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.40. American Water Works posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Water Works.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.23.

Shares of AWK traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.97. 4,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,178. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $150.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.61 and a 200 day moving average of $130.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

In other news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,091,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in American Water Works by 84.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,239,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,109 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 5,107.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 887,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,233,000 after purchasing an additional 870,814 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in American Water Works by 17.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,671,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,111,000 after purchasing an additional 852,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in American Water Works by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,684,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,038,000 after purchasing an additional 662,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.