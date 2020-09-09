Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $1.17. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.54.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CEO Larry L. Helm bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,997.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $30.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,922. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.16.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

