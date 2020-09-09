Zacks: Analysts Expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.62. Arrow Electronics posted earnings per share of $1.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,287.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,067,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $467,365.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,230 shares of company stock worth $6,035,273 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,657,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,724,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,978,000 after buying an additional 295,465 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,897,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,314,000 after buying an additional 83,939 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,209,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,735,000 after buying an additional 150,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,541,000 after buying an additional 34,452 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARW stock opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $85.80.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.