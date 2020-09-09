Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.50. Wintrust Financial posted earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer bought 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $31,591.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,474,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,721.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 633,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 598,938 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,678,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 678,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after purchasing an additional 245,402 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 351.5% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 304,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 237,348 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $42.42. 881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $71.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

