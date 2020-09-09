Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $7.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

Shares of NBIX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.48. 1,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.94. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,257 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $268,221.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,242.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $225,385.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,712. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

