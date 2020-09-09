Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to Announce $2.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the highest is $2.50. Lincoln National reported earnings of $2.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $62.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lincoln National by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

