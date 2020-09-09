Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Equities analysts expect Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.10). Apache posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

APA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apache from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Apache from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apache from $4.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apache during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Apache by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apache stock opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

