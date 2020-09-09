Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,651,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 216,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Yum! Brands worth $2,055,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $283,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 21,174 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $30,853,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 24.5% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $393,611.40. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,742. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $93.91. 4,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,863. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $119.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.16.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 52.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on YUM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.16.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

