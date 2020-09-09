York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Get York Water alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of York Water from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

YORW opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.59. York Water has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $51.27.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that York Water will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in York Water by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in York Water by 10.9% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in York Water by 10.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in York Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in York Water by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on York Water (YORW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.