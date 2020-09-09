Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on YIN. TheStreet upgraded Yintech Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Yintech Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Yintech Investment in a report on Saturday, June 13th.

NASDAQ YIN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,329. Yintech Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $525.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yintech Investment stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Yintech Investment worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Yintech Investment

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

