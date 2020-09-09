XMax (XMX) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.72 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. XMax has a total market cap of $6.72 million and $1.09 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Coinrail, Hotbit and DDEX. In the last seven days, XMax has traded 42.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00045702 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.12 or 0.05028024 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035871 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00052391 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (XMX) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,302,858,785 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, FCoin, OTCBTC, Coinrail, ABCC, CryptoBridge, HADAX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.