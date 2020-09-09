X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJL) Stock Price Down 23.1%

X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJL) shares fell 23.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.20. 79,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 55,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.

