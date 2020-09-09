Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Cut to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

WYNN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

WYNN opened at $82.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.28. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 60,136 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 9,036.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,674 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $387,423,000 after buying an additional 301,918 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

