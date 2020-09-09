Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Destinations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Wyndham Destinations from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.90.

Shares of WYND opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.56 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.28 per share, with a total value of $122,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $65,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,594 shares in the company, valued at $51,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYND. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth about $3,811,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 7.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 137,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 18.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

