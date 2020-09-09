Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

WIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $220.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $222.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.94.

Wix.Com stock traded up $7.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,420. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.60 and a beta of 1.63. Wix.Com has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $319.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

