Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $134.05. 2,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,968. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.28. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 139.22, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

