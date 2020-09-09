Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James cut Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.07.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $4.87 on Wednesday, reaching $208.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,850. Willis Towers Watson has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $220.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.21.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

