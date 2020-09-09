William Blair Comments on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($1.64) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.05). William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $18.77 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $894.47 million, a P/E ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.52). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,179 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 108.0% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,499,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,225 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 89.4% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,725,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6,891.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,621,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 980,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 52,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $205,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $163,940.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,862 shares in the company, valued at $620,441.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

