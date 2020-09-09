Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.30.

TSE:WCP opened at C$2.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54. The company has a market capitalization of $942.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.31. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$5.71.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

